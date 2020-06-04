Tony Dungy Reacts To Drew Brees’ Comments On The Anthem

As athletes all over country take issue with Drew Brees’ statements on Wednesday, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy is taking a slightly different tack. While he disagrees with the star quarterback’s take, he doesn’t think people should just outright cancel the quarterback.

Brees was asked about his thoughts about national anthem protests in the vein of Colin Kaepernick’s, in lieu of the current nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd. If the NFL season started this week, you’d likely see a huge number of players taking knees during the national anthem, along with other demonstrations. Even with what seem like shifting public sentiments, Brees was not for it.

Brees said that he will “never agree with anyone disrespecting the flag.” “We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity,” he continued. “It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Everyone from LeBron James to Richard Sherman to some of Brees’ current teammates like Michael Thomas reacted very negatively towards the quarterback’s statement. This morning Brees released an apology, which has satisfied some, while others don’t think it went far enough. In any event, Tony Dungy is actually glad that Brees said it, so that we can have the conversation. He said as much on The Pat McAfee Show:

"@drewbrees can't be afraid to say that and we can't be afraid to say 'ok I don't agree with you but let's talk about this' We can't just say anytime something happens we don't agree with 'Hey I'm done with that and this person' that doesn't make sense" ~ @TonyDungy pic.twitter.com/pe0vYd5nzZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 4, 2020

“I don’t downgrade Drew for that. That’s what he said. He may not totally understand, it may have been not exactly how he wanted to express it, but he can’t be afraid to say that,” Dungy told McAfee.

“And we can’t be afraid to say ‘Okay, Drew, I don’t agree with you but let’s talk about this.’ We cant just say anytime something happens that we don’t agree with, ‘I’m done with that, and I’m done with this person.’ That doesn’t make sense. We have to be better than that.”

The Drew Brees issue certainly isn’t going away. We’ll see how things evolve, especially within the Saints locker room, where his words will be incredibly significant.

[The Pat McAfee Show]