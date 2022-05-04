Drew Brees Announces He Underwent Shoulder Surgery This Week

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Drew Brees is over a year removed from playing in the NFL, but he continues to make sure he's in great shape.

On Tuesday, Brees announced on Instagram that he underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder. He jokingly said it won't affect his status for pickleball this fall.

"Had surgery on my left shoulder in Baton Rouge yesterday," Brees wrote. "Had to get some things cleaned up. Said hey to Mike the Tiger on my way out of town. I’ll be ready for the fall…..Pickleball."

Brees' post on Instagram included a photo of him in a sling.

Brees, who joined NBC Sports' football coverage in 2021, was recently mentioned in a potential trade involving FOX.

"The idea that Drew Brees could be dealt or shared with Fox I don't think is out of the question," Andrew Marchand of the New York Post said.

Brees wouldn't be in consideration for the No. 1 color analyst role at FOX. Nonetheless, the network has expressed interest in him.