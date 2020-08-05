Photo: Drew Brees Unveils Special Shoes For The 2020 Season

This offseason has been an emotional roller coaster for Drew Brees, who received a ton of criticism back in June for his comments about kneeling during the national anthem. Since then, the future Hall of Famer has tried his best to regain his fans’ support.

Brees recently commented on what transpired this offseason, saying “Going back to my comment on June 3rd, to think for a second that New Orleans or the state of Louisiana or the black community would think that I was not standing with them for social justice, that completely broke my heart.”

With the NFL season just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints unveiled an official photo of Brees. Fans noticed that he was sporting special sneakers for his photoshoot.

The photo of Brees going viral on Twitter shows him wearing Nike sneakers that celebrate Black History Month. It’s tough to see from a distance, but the front of the sneaker says “BHM” and the sides have the colors of the Pan-African flag.

It turns out that Brees has worn similar sneakers in the past. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football spotted the All-Pro quarterback wearing “BHM” shoes back in 2016 as well.

Many people believe this will be the final season of Brees’ illustrious career. If that is actually the case, the Saints will want to send him into retirement with another Lombardi Trophy.

Brees and the Saints will return to action on Sept. 13, when they host Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.