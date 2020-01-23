Drew Brees Updates His Mindset For 2020 Playing Decision

The New Orleans Saints have entered the playoffs as heavy favorites to make the NFC title game over the past few years. After a Minneapolis Miracle and a disappointing performance against the Minnesota Vikings again this season, the Saints’ season ended in disappointment.

A major question mark stares the Saints in the face entering the 2020 season. All three quarterbacks on the roster will be free agents when the new league year kicks in a few months.

Obviously the biggest question rests in Drew Brees’ decision for the upcoming season.

Will Brees return for another year or ride off into the sunset?

He spoke with ESPN at the Pro Bowl to give some context to his looming decision. Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“I wanted to give it at least a few weeks, months, postseason, just to take a deep breath and decompress a little bit and get some time with the family and then just reassess.”

Brees missed five games during the 2019 season with a thumb injury. During his absence, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater led the team to a 5-0 record.

Now the Saints have to decide what to do with the quarterback position. But first, they await Drew Brees’ decision.