Drew Brees Uses 1 Word To Describe Taysom Hill’s Start

Taysom Hill dazzled on Sunday, leading the New Orleans Saints to a comfortable 24-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Among his fans this weekend was his mentor, Drew Brees.

In an exclusive interview with Saints TV host Mike Nabor, the 41-year-old lauded Hill for his play on Sunday.

Brees called Hill’s start: “magnificent.”

Here’s more:

“Listen, I thought he played great,” Brees added. “I thought he managed everything about this week, about the preparation and then obviously just the way he played. I thought it was magnificent. Obviously, we know the role that Taysom has played up to this point, as a guy who comes in, as a physical runner. Obviously, he has caught a bunch of passes. He’s blocked for a bunch of guys. He’s done so many things. Yet, I felt like [Sunday] was an opportunity for him to showcase so many of his other talents, really his ability to play the quarterback position all the way around… All in all, I felt like our offense had great tempo, great rhythm and obviously that starts at the quarterback position.”

Hill executed the Saints gameplan nearly to perfection against the Falcons. The dual-threat quarterback took 10 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns but also threw efficiently for 233 yards. He showed his ability to fill-in for the injured Brees, while also making an argument that he’s here to stay.

“[He has matured] a ton. The more experience you get, the more reps you get, the more time on task, the better you’re going to get…” Brees said. “… I think Sean immediately saw his talent and his knack for just making good things happen and making good decisions. Obviously, he’s been in so many different roles on our team here over the last three or four years, but all the while continuing to prep and prepare for the opportunity to at some point start at quarterback.”

Hill will likely lead the Saints into next week, as the team travel to Denver to play the Broncos.