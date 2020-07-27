Drew Brees, Wife Brittany Announce Incredible Donation

Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, have announced an incredible donation to a terrific cause in the state of Louisiana.

The Brees family has always been active within their local and state community. The latest donation by the Brees will help a major need not only in Louisiana, but across the nation.

Drew and Brittany Brees have announced a $5-million donation “in partnership” with Ochsner Health. The massive donation will help build numerous healthcare centers within the state of Louisiana. The donation money will first be utilized to build health care centers in New Orleans.

Drew and his wife made the major announcement on Instagram on Monday afternoon. Take a look at Drew’s latest Instagram video below.

There’s nothing better than seeing athletes use their money for a good cause. Drew and Brittany Brees are clearly excited about this great cause.

“Brittany and I have always tried to address the greatest needs of our communities through our foundation and personal giving,” Brees wrote on Instagram. “Today we are very excited to announce another donation of $5 million in partnership with @ochsnerhealth to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana in the communities that need it most. We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education, and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year.”

Drew Brees has always been involved in the New Orleans community.

The Brees’ latest donation will go a long way in providing much-need help in Louisiana.