The latest person to share their thoughts on all the backlash Drew Brees has received this week is none other than his wife, Brittany. She wrote an emotional and touching statement for all her followers on Saturday afternoon.

Brittany took everyone inside what has been a hectic week for the Brees family. More importantly, she explained how the family now has a different view on social injustice in this country.

Similar to Drew’s comments that were directed to President Donald Trump on Friday night, Brittany said that her family will do a better job of being part of the solution. Additionally, her statement included a message that might apply to other people in this world.

“How could anyone who knows us or has had interactions with us think that Drew or I have a racist bone in our body,” Brittany said. “But that’s the whole point. Somehow we as white America, we can feel good about not being racist, feel good about loving one another as God loves us.”

Here’s what Brittany had to say about how she initially viewed protests during the national anthem:

“To say I don’t agree with disrespecting the flag, I now understand was also saying I don’t understand what the problem really is, I don’t understand what you’re fighting for, and I’m not willing to hear you because of our preconceived notions of what the flag means to us.”

For years, the Brees family has received praise for their charitable work. That being said, it sounds like Brittany and Drew are ready to invest their time toward helping out the black community in the future.

We’ll see if Brittany and Drew can now turn their words into action.

The full post from Brittany can be seen here.