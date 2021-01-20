Drew Brees’ Wife Reveals New Injury He Battled This Season

If this past weekend’s showdown with the Buccaneers was the final time we’ll see Drew Brees on the football field, it certainly wasn’t the way he wanted his career to end. However, the Saints quarterback gave all he had – both mentally and physically – this season.

The NFL world knew that Brees was dealing with a collapsed lung and fractured ribs this season, but it turns out there were other issues plaguing the future Hall of Famer.

In her latest Instagram, Brittany Brees said that her husband played through a torn rotator cuff and torn plantar fascia. Although the Saints haven’t commented on that statement yet, it would make sense as to why he couldn’t throw the ball downfield against the Buccaneers.

Brees had reconstructive surgery on his shoulder prior to signing with New Orleans in 2006. It was never really an issue for him once he joined the franchise, which is pretty obvious considering he broke almost every single passing record over the past decade.

At 42 years old, however, it has to be tough to overcome all these injuries. That’s something he’ll have to think about when deciding whether he wants to retire or return for another season.

In her latest Instagram post, Drew Brees' wife Brittany said that Drew played with all these injuries this season: – Torn rotator cuff

– Torn fascia in foot

– Plus, 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung (which we already knew about)@WWLTV — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 20, 2021

Brees is a fierce competitors there is in the NFL, but Father Time eventually catches us all.

Assuming this is the end of Brees’ illustrious career, he’ll go down as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.