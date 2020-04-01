Emmanuel Sanders Has Honest Admission About Free Agency Decision

Few players ever get blessed with the choice Emmanuel Sanders had in free agency this year. He got to pick between two legendary quarterbacks.

On one side was Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers; on the other was New Orleans and Drew Brees. Both are all-time greats and both play for teams that are locked in as contenders in the NFC.

In the end, Sanders went with Brees and the Saints. Appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show”, Sanders was asked about what went into his thought process in choosing a team. It turns out, the deciding factor was weather-related.

“I don’t have a problem with Aaron Rodgers. It’s just Green Bay. That cold weather Rich, I wasn’t trying to do it,” Sanders said.

Sanders also said his grandmother will be able to come see him play in New Orleans, which was another thing he considered before signing.

Another interesting tidbit Sanders shared: he spoke with the Buffalo Bills right before they made the trade for Stefon Diggs. Once that happened, their interest faded.

You can view the full interview between Eisen and Sanders below.

Sanders has already played with Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. Now, he’ll team up with Drew Brees.

Not bad.