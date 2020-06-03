Emmanuel Sanders Appears To Have A 2-Word Response To Drew Brees

This has been a rough afternoon for New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to say the least. The future Hall of Famer has received tons of backlash for his recent comments about the national anthem.

Brees made it clear that he wouldn’t agree with NFL players kneeling during the anthem this season, telling Yahoo Sports “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas already stated his displeasure with Brees’ remarks, tweeting out “We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that.” He also liked a post that included a message from a Marine.

The latest member of the Saints to speak out on this topic is Emmanuel Sanders, who signed a two-year deal with the team earlier this year. Although his response only consisted of two words, his message was still powerful.

Smh.. Ignorant — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) June 3, 2020

Sanders has been a class act ever since he became a pro. It sounds like he’s genuinely disappointed in Brees right now, and frankly, it’s hard to blame him.

Whether or not this situation will affect New Orleans on the field is unknown at the moment.

The Saints have one of the best rosters in the league and have made the playoffs three-straight seasons. However, it might take time for Brees to rebuild his image around the NFL.