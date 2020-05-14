Emmanuel Sanders Had Perfect Response To Question About Tom Brady

Emmanuel Sanders made an interesting decision this offseason by signing a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. This will place him in an offense that already features Jared Cook, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.

Over the course of his career, Sanders has played with some of the best quarterbacks from this generation. He began his career catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. Then, he moved over to Denver to join forces with Peyton Manning.

Now, the former SMU wideout will have the chance to win a championship with Drew Brees. On Thursday’s edition of FS1’s Speak For Yourself, he was asked about potentially playing with Tom Brady before he retires. His response was exactly what New Orleans fans want to hear.

“I have much respect for Tom Brady, but at the end of the day I only got one thing on my mind right now, and that’s to beat Tom Brady and the Bucs,” Sanders said on Speak For Yourself.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay will battle each other during Week 1 of the regular season.

The Buccaneers have done an incredible job of upgrading their offense, adding Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Tristan Wirfs this offseason.

Brady will certainly give the Buccaneers much-needed juice as a franchise, but they’ll have a tough time getting past the Saints.

Even though he hasn’t played a single snap for New Orleans, it sounds like Sanders is going to fit right in.