Saints’ Emmanuel Sanders Placed on Reserve/COVID List

Drew Brees will be without one of his most dynamic offensive weapons on Sunday.

According the ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints put wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders onto the reserve/COVID list Friday afternoon. Sanders will now have to quarantine and will miss Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Saints are placing WR Emmanuel Sanders on reserve-COVID list, meaning he will be out for Sunday’s game vs. Panthers, per source. Issue is he practiced Thursday and now must quarantine. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Saints’ head coach Sean Payton addressed the media Friday afternoon concerning Sanders’s health status. According to Payton, Sanders started not feeling well on Thursday. The wide-receiver then saw New Orleans team doctors and tested positive for the virus.

The Saints head coach also said that the team tested about 20 more people that were around Sanders the previous day. Thankfully, all of those tests came back negative.

Payton on Emmanuel Sanders being placed on the reserve-COVID list #Saints pic.twitter.com/Sqp2fW7wwD — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 23, 2020

According to Brooke Kirchhofer of Baton Rouge Proud News, Sanders seems to think that he may have contracted the virus from his home.

Payton on Emmanuel Sanders being placed on COVID/Reserve list: “we found out yesterday, he wasn’t feeling well, test came back positive” After that they traced the players and coaches that were near him, all came back negatives. Sanders believes he got it from his home. — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) October 23, 2020

The New Orleans offense will definitely feel Sanders’s absence this weekend. The veteran wideout is the Saints second-leading receiver in 2020, trailing only running back Alvin Kamara.

Sanders isn’t the only pass-catcher that the Saints who will miss Sunday’s game. Star wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss this weekend’s contest as well. Thomas had missed a second consecutive day of practice on Friday with a lingering hamstring injury.

Michael Thomas is officially OUT on Sunday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2020

With both Sanders and Thomas out, Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway will be tasked with reviving an underperforming Saints passing attack.

The Saints are set to square off with the Panthers at 1 p.m on Sunday.