Saints’ Emmanuel Sanders Placed on Reserve/COVID List

Los Angeles Chargers v New Orleans SaintsNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: Emmanuel Sanders #17 of the New Orleans Saints fumbles after a catch against Brandon Facyson #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Drew Brees will be without one of his most dynamic offensive weapons on Sunday.

According the ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints put wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders onto the reserve/COVID list Friday afternoon. Sanders will now have to quarantine and will miss Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Saints’ head coach Sean Payton addressed the media Friday afternoon concerning Sanders’s health status. According to Payton, Sanders started not feeling well on Thursday. The wide-receiver then saw New Orleans team doctors and tested positive for the virus.

The Saints head coach also said that the team tested about 20 more people that were around Sanders the previous day. Thankfully, all of those tests came back negative.

According to Brooke Kirchhofer of Baton Rouge Proud News, Sanders seems to think that he may have contracted the virus from his home.

The New Orleans offense will definitely feel Sanders’s absence this weekend. The veteran wideout is the Saints second-leading receiver in 2020, trailing only running back Alvin Kamara.

Sanders isn’t the only pass-catcher that the Saints who will miss Sunday’s game. Star wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss this weekend’s contest as well. Thomas had missed a second consecutive day of practice on Friday with a lingering hamstring injury.

With both Sanders and Thomas out, Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway will be tasked with reviving an underperforming Saints passing attack.

The Saints are set to square off with the Panthers at 1 p.m on Sunday.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.