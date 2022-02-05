Eric Bieniemy Interviewing For Another Head Coaching Opening Tomorrow

For the past few years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been considered a popular coaching candidate. On Sunday, he’ll have a chance to show what he’s all about.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that Bieniemy will interview for the New Orleans Saints‘ head coaching vacancy.

Bieniemy, a New Orleans native, makes a lot of sense for the Saints. That is, of course, if they’re looking for an offensive-minded coach.

Since becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2018, Bieniemy has been awfully successful. In 2020, he received the Sporting News Coordinator of the Year award.

Bieniemy isn’t the only intriguing candidate in the running for the Saints’ job.

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, former NFL head coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi remain candidates for the gig. If the Saints go with an in-house candidate, Allen is expected to be the favorite.

Things could change this weekend if Bieniemy blows away the Saints in his interview.

When discussing the team’s job opening earlier this week, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said, “I think we’re a desirable place, and I think we’re desirable for a lot of reasons.”

Time will tell just how desirable this job is.