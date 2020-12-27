Erin Andrews Reacts To Alvin Kamara’s Huge Game

It’s championship week for most fantasy football leagues across the country. Good luck to anyone facing a team with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

The Saints star had one of the biggest games in NFL history on Christmas Day.

New Orleans blew out Minnesota, 52-33, on Friday afternoon. The Saints were led by an insane performance by Kamara.

Kamara rushed for six touchdowns – tied for the most in NFL history with Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1929 – during his team’s blowout win. He had 22 carries for 155 yards during the victory.

Following the game, the New Orleans Saints star caught up with FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

“I just want to go kick it now, I’m about to go just chill… Merry Christmas,” Kamara told the longtime NFL reporter.

Andrews is a big fan of what she saw from Kamara both during his performance and immediately after it.

“You are the best,” she tweeted at Kamara following the big Christmas Day game.

Kamara, meanwhile, gave most of the credit to his offensive line following the big day.

“It’s crazy. The O-line did a great job; I really didn’t have to do too much. And the receivers did a great job setting the edge and coming across and doing the dirty work,” Kamara said. “It just feels good to have one of those days, just for the team, just for offensive morale. Like I always say, I’m not focused on personal goals and yards and stuff like that. As long as the team has success, then personal success will come.”