ESPN Analyst Has A Nickname For Saints QB Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill has gained plenty of fans over the past few seasons due to his versatile role in New Orleans, that’s for sure. However, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark doesn’t appear to be very fond of the BYU product.

During Friday’s edition of NFL Live on ESPN, Clark was asked if Hill’s role for this Sunday will be different since Drew Brees is nursing a shoulder injury.

Not only did Clark say that Hill won’t do much this weekend, the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety revealed his new nickname for the NFL’s version of a Swiss Army knife.

“They gave him a lot of money, and now y’all owe him tricks like ‘Taysom Hill is super good, he’s like a baby Steve Young.’ No, he’s not. He’s like Steve Old. He doesn’t do all that. I told you at the production meeting that he isn’t going to nothing different.”

Ryan Clark refers to Taysom Hill as "Steve Old" 😂 pic.twitter.com/hRwwwAMhW3 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 6, 2020

Before the Saints even started using Hill in a prominent role, Sean Payton compared him to former 49ers quarterback Steve Young.

The Saints recently gave Hill an extension that will pay him roughly $16 million next season. It’s led many people to believe that he’ll be the team’s starting quarterback in 2021.

Hill has given the football world a plethora of reasons to get excited about his potential, but the reality is he’s already 30 years old. Like Clark said on NFL Live, it’s not as if Hill just entered the league and has 15 years worth of gas left in his tank.

In three seasons with the Saints, Hill has completed 8-of-16 pass attempts for 157 yards and an interception. He also has 439 rushing yards, 291 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see New Orleans use Hill in a bigger role this weekend in Tampa.