ESPN Analyst Predicts 1 NFC Contender Will Miss The Playoffs

The New Orleans Saints are a no-brainer to make the playoffs and possibly even win the NFC. But one ESPN NFL analyst is highly pessimistic on the Saints entering the 2020 season.

The NFL’s 2020 season is just three days away. As a result, NFL analysts are sending in their last-minute hot takes. ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum may just have the spiciest take heading into the 2020 season.

Tannenbaum predicts the Saints not only won’t win the NFC South – he believes New Orleans will miss the playoffs entirely. It’s hard to believe that’ll actually happen.

The Saints have one of the best rosters in the league, led by veteran quarterback Drew Brees. The New Orleans offense shouldn’t have much trouble with too many defenses this year. But Tannenbaum has his doubts about this Saints team heading into the 2020 season.

“Drew Brees almost retired. Given the rigors of the NFL, when you’re thinking about retiring, you probably should retire,” Tannenbaum said on Monday. “Then you think about the uncertainty about what’s going on with Alvin Kamara, maybe their second best player. Those are the two reasons I say they don’t make the playoffs.”

Take a look at the rest of Tannenbaum’s comments on the Saints this season in the video below.

.@RealTannenbaum's bold prediction for the season is that the Saints will miss the playoffs. A take so bold, it knocked @Realrclark25 out cold 😂 pic.twitter.com/sm14l1QN9g — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 7, 2020

Chalk this hot-take up as one of the most absurd of the year.

As long as Drew Brees plays to the standard we’ve come to expect from him, the Saints not only will make the playoffs. New Orleans could on its way to the Super Bowl.