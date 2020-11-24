ESPN Announces Major Fantasy Football Decision On Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill played well for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in his first NFL start. The 30-year-old managed an effective Sean Payton gameplan and led the team to a comfortable 24-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

But not everyone was happy about Hill’s magnificent performance. Particularly those that played against him in ESPN fantasy football.

ESPN allowed Hill to slot in at both the quarterback and the tight end positions in fantasy lineups for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. The Saints have used the 30-year-old in a variety of ways over the years, whether he was running routes, taking direct snaps or headlining unique plays. Coming into the game, he’d actually lined up at tight end more times then he ever had at quarterback.

However, New Orleans maintained that Hill would take every snap at quarterback for the Saints on Sunday. He did just that but still did a little bit of everything in Payton’s offense.

Before Sunday, Hill had thrown only 18 passes in the NFL. Against the Falcons, he went 18-for-23 for 233 yards. He also carried the ball 10 times for 51 yards and two scores. With the unique role, Hill put up fantastic numbers in Fantasy Football as managers started him at both quarterback and tight end.

Ahead of a new week, ESPN decided to update its designation for the New Orleans Saints utility man.

According to Matthew Berry, Hill will now only be eligible as a quarterback moving forward in ESPN Fantasy Football.

Tomorrow starts a brand new week. Which means starting tomorrow Taysom Hill is QB only on @ESPNFantasy https://t.co/8ijWmhN9uu — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 23, 2020

Hill will likely remain the team’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future as Drew Brees nurses 11 broken ribs. Although it’s unclear if he’ll be a mainstay on the Saints past 2020, he’s certainly a good play in Fantasy Football for the next few weeks.

Hill and the Saints will travel to Denver next Sunday to play the Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET.