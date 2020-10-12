Tonight’s Saints-Chargers game may be on Monday Night Football, but it isn’t the final game of Week 5 of the NFL season.

Because of COVID-19, there’s still one more game to be played tomorrow between the Bills and the Titans. But right now, the focus is all on New Orleans and Los Angeles.

The Chargers have lost three in a row after a Week 1 win, but the franchise has to be happy with what it has seen from rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert has officially taken over the starting job and looks like a building block.

As for the Saints, they rebounded from a two-game losing skid by beating the Detroit Lions last week. With a win today, they’ll move into a first-place tie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

ESPN has released its final prediction for tonight’s game. The computer favors the Saints at home in the dome.

The Saints have a 77.7 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN’s FPI.

Saints-Chargers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight from New Orleans.

You can catch the action on ESPN.