ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Tonight’s Raiders-Saints Game

Monday Night Football is back this evening featuring an exciting contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. ESPN has released its prediction for the game.

The Saints got off to a hot start to the 2020 season with a massive Week 1 victory over the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans held Tom Brady to 239 yards and two touchdowns and also forced two interceptions. Quarterback Drew Brees didn’t have his best game, throwing for just 160 yards and two touchdowns, but he’ll look to get back on track Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Raiders got a big 34-30 Week 1 win against the Carolina Panthers. Las Vegas got a game-winning defensive stop late in the fourth quarter to secure the win. The Raiders defense will have to step up once again Monday night against a talented Saints offense.

ESPN has released its prediction for Monday Night Football between the Raiders and Saints. The Worldwide Leader is giving a slight edge to New Orleans.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Saints a 58.2 percent chance to beat the Raiders on Monday Night Football. Las Vegas has a 41.5 percent chance to pull off the upset.

Football aside, there’s another reason to look forward to tonight’s Monday Night Football. This will be the first game played at the luxurious Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

There’s no doubt the Raiders will look to put on a show at their new stadium.

Las Vegas hosts Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.