ESPN Insider Has Latest On Michael Thomas’ Status For Week 2

High-ankle sprains are usually supposed to keep a player out of action for several weeks, but it sounds like Michael Thomas is trying to make a superhuman recovery. That really shouldn’t shock us considering that he’s been anything but human since joining the NFL in 2016.

Thomas set an NFL record for most catches in a single season back in 2019 with 149 receptions. Even though Drew Brees missed five games with a thumb injury, the Ohio State product terrorized secondaries on a weekly basis.

New Orleans was hoping that Thomas could break his own record this season, but he started off the season with a nasty ankle injury. It’s an injury that was serious enough to keep him out of practice on Thursday.

However, the Saints aren’t ready to rule out their star wideout for Monday Night Football. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Thomas “felt fantastic” at practice and there’s a “little glimmer of hope” he can suit up on Monday.

Schefter added that it’s still unlikely Thomas plays in Week 2, but the Saints are pleased with his progression thus far.

Despite his high ankle sprain, Saints WR Michael Thomas “felt fantastic” at practice Wednesday and there’s a “little glimmer of hope” he can play Monday night, per source. It’s still unlikely, but the Saints were pleased and surprised at Thomas’ progress and condition Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2020

We really shouldn’t be that surprised by Thomas’ toughness. After all, Emmanuel Sanders tried to warn us about Thomas during an appearance on First Take this week.

“I’ve never been around a guy as tough as Mike in the way he approaches the game,” Sanders said. “I can’t count him out right now because I know what type of mentality he has. He’s going to give it all he can to make it back.”

This Friday’s practice report could be the clue to whether or not Thomas plays against the Raiders. If he still can’t participate in limited fashion, the Saints would be better off waiting until he’s close to 100 percent.