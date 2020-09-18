The Spun

ESPN Insider Has Latest On Michael Thomas’ Status For Week 2

A closeup of Michael Thomas during a New Orleans Saints game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

High-ankle sprains are usually supposed to keep a player out of action for several weeks, but it sounds like Michael Thomas is trying to make a superhuman recovery. That really shouldn’t shock us considering that he’s been anything but human since joining the NFL in 2016.

Thomas set an NFL record for most catches in a single season back in 2019 with 149 receptions. Even though Drew Brees missed five games with a thumb injury, the Ohio State product terrorized secondaries on a weekly basis.

New Orleans was hoping that Thomas could break his own record this season, but he started off the season with a nasty ankle injury. It’s an injury that was serious enough to keep him out of practice on Thursday.

However, the Saints aren’t ready to rule out their star wideout for Monday Night Football. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Thomas “felt fantastic” at practice and there’s a “little glimmer of hope” he can suit up on Monday.

Schefter added that it’s still unlikely Thomas plays in Week 2, but the Saints are pleased with his progression thus far.

We really shouldn’t be that surprised by Thomas’ toughness. After all, Emmanuel Sanders tried to warn us about Thomas during an appearance on First Take this week.

“I’ve never been around a guy as tough as Mike in the way he approaches the game,” Sanders said. “I can’t count him out right now because I know what type of mentality he has. He’s going to give it all he can to make it back.”

This Friday’s practice report could be the clue to whether or not Thomas plays against the Raiders. If he still can’t participate in limited fashion, the Saints would be better off waiting until he’s close to 100 percent.


