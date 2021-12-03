ESPN Insider Has Encouraging Update On Saints QB Taysom Hill

Earlier today, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that Saints quarterback Taysom Hill suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger on his throwing hand. The initial fear was that Hill would need surgery on his finger.

Surprisingly, it turns out Hill won’t have to go under the knife. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Hill’s injury is not as extensive as the one that Russell Wilson suffered earlier this season.

Wilson sat out for four weeks before returning to the Seahawks’ lineup.

“Saints’ doctors determined that QB Taysom Hill suffered a mallet finger injury Thursday, but it will not require surgery considering it is not as extensive as the one Russell Wilson suffered earlier this year, per source,” Schefter tweeted. “Hill now will try to play through the injury.”

Hill finished Thursday night’s game with 264 passing yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 101 rushing yards on 11 carries.

During his postgame press conference, Hill told reporters that he was able to manage the pain.

“Went to throw a ball and I hit it on the hand,” Hill said. “Foot’s OK. I made it OK. Like I said earlier in the week, it’s to the point where the pain is manageable. I’m not limiting what I felt like I needed to do and that was the case tonight.”

If Hill can continue to manage the pain while being an efficient quarterback, he’ll remain the Saints’ starter. If not, Sean Payton may have to turn to Ian Book or Trevor Siemian.