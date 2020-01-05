ESPN’s 2nd Half Prediction For Saints vs. Vikings

The first game of the NFC Wild Card playoff round has gotten off to a gripping start. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings lead Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome, 13-10 at halftime.

New Orleans and Minnesota started the game by exchanging field goals. But it was the Saints who got into the endzone first thanks to a strong 4-yard run from Alvin Kamara.

Minnesota fought their way back into the game in the final three minutes thanks to a field goal and a Dalvin Cook touchdown to take the lead.

The Saints had a chance to tie the game, but Will Lutz’s long field goal attempt went wide right.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the 2nd half of this NFC Wild Card game.

Despite trailing at the half, ESPN’s computer model believes that New Orleans will still win the game. The computer model gives the Saints a 51.7 percent chance to win the game.

Easily the best performer in the first half was Dalvin Cook, who had 84 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards. Another strong half from the Vikings star running back could deliver the upset for Minnesota.

The game is being played on FOX.