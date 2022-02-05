The Spun

Report: 1 Candidate Has “A Lot Of Support” For Saints Job

W wide shot of the new orleans saints' stadium against the rams.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: The New Orleans Saints kickoff to the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have not yet named a head coach for the 2022 season, but it appears a front-runner for the job has emerged.

On Saturday’s edition of SportsCenter, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is the favorite to land the job.

“Dennis Allen is well-positioned here. I know that he has a lot of support in the building because the Saints feel like they’ve had a good thing going and Allen has head-coaching experience,” Fowler said. “He’s been there since 2015. Strong coaching staff, strong defense, good players. For continuity’s sake, that could be the case.”

Fowler added that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn remain strong candidates for the job.

“I know Eric Bieniemy and Aaron Glenn, the Lions defensive coordinator who was with the Saints staff before, are both well-positioned here. Glenn did interview well from what I heard.”

Bieniemy will interview with the Saints this Sunday.

It’s not surprising to hear that Allen is the front-runner for the job. The Saints’ defense gave up just 19.7 points per game this past season.

Allen was the head coach of the Raiders from 2014 to 2014. He finished his tenure with just an 8-28 record.

There is currently no timetable for the Saints’ decision.

