ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Offers Latest On Potential Alvin Kamara Suspension

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's status for Week 1 of the 2022 season will most likely depend on the outcome of his Aug. 1 court date.

Kamara was arrested in February on felony battery charges. Those charges stem from an incident that occurred in Las Vegas during the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

According to ESPN, there's no "firm timeline" for a decision on Kamara. As a result, the door is still open for him to play in the Saints' season opener.

The NFL could place Kamara on the commissioner's exempt list, but there's no indication that'll actually happen.

During an interview on the Dattitude podcast, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told Jeff Duncan that he's "prepared for anything" in regard to Kamara's legal situation.

“We really just have to wait and see what happens,” Loomis said in June, via NOLA.com. “For me, I always try to (determine) what's the worst-case scenario and what's the best-case scenario. We have to be prepared for anything. That’s really the way we approach anything and everything, is be prepared for anything that can happen.”

With so much uncertainty surrounding Kamara's status for Week 1, the Saints have been trying to bolster their backfield. Earlier this offseason, they brought in David Johnson for a workout.

Ideally, the Saints would like to have Kamara for all 17 games this season. However, it's too early to tell whether or not that'll happen.