ESPN’s Prediction For Today’s Saints vs. Vikings Game

The New Orleans Saints host the Minnesota Vikings today in NFC Wild Card playoff action. Both teams will be looking to avenge prior playoff heartbreaks against one another.

New Orleans comes into this game on the heels of a 13-3 record following last year’s gut-wrenching loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Along the way, quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leading passer in most major categories. Brees wasn’t the only one with a record-setting season though. Star wideout Michael Thomas broke Marvin Harrison’s receptions record with 149.

Minnesota enters the playoffs with a stellar offense of their own. Their 407 points were the fifth-most in franchise history and the most since 2009. Quarterback Kirk Cousins leads a star-studded offense that includes Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and Stefon Diggs among others.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Saints-Vikings NFC Wild Card playoff game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that New Orleans has the advantage in this game. The computer model gives the Saints a 63.3-percent chance to win today’s NFC Wild Card playoff game.

Saturday’s AFC Wild Card games provided all of the drama and craziness that we’ve come to expect from a playoff game. But today will give us some elite quarterback vs. quarterback matchups.

Both teams have iconic playoff wins over one-another: The Saints got theirs in the 2000-10 NFC Championship Game, while Minnesota avenged that loss with the 2017-18 Minneapolis Miracle.

The game will be played at 1:05 p.m. EST on FOX.