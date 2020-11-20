Everyone Made The Same Jameis Winston Joke After Taysom Hill News

On Friday morning, EESPN’s Adam Schefter announced a piece of news that had the NFL world in shock.

The New Orleans Saints will reportedly start Taysom Hill at quarterback instead of Jameis Winston. The news comes after Drew Brees suffered five fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

With Brees on the sideline, everyone thought Winston would take over as the starting quarterback. He’s thrown for over 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in a season and seemed like the clear option.

However, head coach Sean Payton apparently decided Hill gives the team the best chance to win on Sunday. Of course, social media decided to have some fun with the idea of Jameis Winston learning he was going to be the starting quarterback.

Winston was the presumptive starter given his vast experience as a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, when he came in in relief of Brees last weekend, he struggled to move the ball.

He completed 6-of-10 passes for just over 60 yards.

As for Taysom Hill, he’s thrown just five passes all season. He completed 4-of-5 passing for 86 yards through the first half of the season. Hill can also be a devastating runner at time. So far this season he has 34 carries for 186 yards and a touchdown.

New Orleans faces off against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. The Saints and Falcons kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.