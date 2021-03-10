Everyone Said The Same Thing About Saints After NFL Cap Announcement

With NFL free agency now five days away, the league revealed that the salary cap for the 2021 season will be $182.5 million. But that’s bad news for the New Orleans Saints given their current cap predicament.

The Saints are one of 10 teams that is currently above the cap limit for the 2021 season. But New Orleans has a lot more work to do than their counterparts.

According to OverTheCap, New Orleans is a whopping $53.6 million over budget for the coming year. Granted, they will save a huge chunk of change if and when quarterback Drew Brees retires. But even then, they have a lot of moves they’ll need to make – and maybe some tough cuts.

Many fans and analysts are dumbfounded by how the Saints will get out of this situation. Even draft analyst Matt Miller says he needs someone “a lot smarter” than he is to help him out:

I need someone a lot smarter than me to explain how the Saints are going to fix this. https://t.co/gqPnkfXZtP — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 10, 2021

The New Orleans Saints maneuvering the cap pic.twitter.com/gLRHrDWHI6 — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) March 9, 2021

One narrative that has existed for a while now is that the salary cap isn’t quite as rigid as it seems. That narrative will be put to the test if the Saints can’t get their numbers right in the weeks to come. And some analysts are well aware of that.

The "Cap is Fake" crowd is going to have a field day with the #Saints, who are extending the contracts of all sorts of veterans and will still be paying in 2023 for a team that wins seven games in 2021. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 10, 2021

All of us: the Saints should be worried about how the lower salary cap will impact their roster this season GM Mickey Loomis: Yes, we most certainly are pic.twitter.com/HJnaUNqCKT — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2021

The Saints are heading into a new era with Brees slated to retire in the weeks to come. But if they aren’t able to navigate their way out of salary cap hell, their new era is going to be off to a rough start.

It’s a lot easier to go from a 12-win to six-win team than the other way around these days.

Can the Saints get out of cap hell this offseason?