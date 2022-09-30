Everyone Said The Same Thing After Jameis Winston Injury News

On Friday, the New Orleans Saints announced that quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful for this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think it's doubtful that Jameis plays in the game, and so our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said. "We'll see how things go overnight, but Andy will be ready to go if that's the direction that we go."

Winston has missed the past three practice sessions for the Saints due to back and ankle injuries.

With Winston expected to miss this weekend's game, NFL fans can't stop talking about a potential showdown between Andy Dalton and Kirk Cousins.

Oddly enough, this Sunday's game won't be the first time Dalton and Cousins go head-to-head in London.

"Andy Dalton's last start at QB came against this Vikings team (while with the Bears, in January), and he's taken Kirk Cousins to a draw in London before," John Sigler of Saints wire said. "Cousins had a career-high 458 passing yards in that 2016 matchup with Washington, against Dalton's Bengals."

"If Andy Dalton starts this Sunday (which feels really likely at this point), he and Kirk Cousins will face off for a second time in London. The two QBs led the way to a 27-27 tie in 2016," Ross Jackson of Locked On Saints tweeted.

"Andy Dalton vs Kirk Cousins really does feel like it belongs in London," one fan said.

Dalton spoke to the media earlier this Friday. He said, "With whatever happens, I know I'll be ready when my number is called."

Kickoff for the Saints-Vikings game is at 9:30 a.m. ET.