Fans Are Loving Nate Burleson’s Explanations On Nickelodeon

Former NFL player Nate Burleson and speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIVMIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Nate Burleson and speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

The NFL made history on Sunday afternoon, by giving the broadcast rights to Nickelodeon for a Wild Card playoff game. The NFC match-up between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears aired simultaneously on the kids channel and CBS, in addition to Amazon Prime Video.

The early reports are in and the fans love what Nickelodeon has done with the game.

Among the parts of the broadcast that NFL fans are praising is commentator Nate Burleson. The CBS analyst and former Lions wide receiver joined the Nickelodeon team for the game, citing that he was a a huge fan of the channel.

Throughout the first half, Burleson provided viewers with hilarious analysis and analogies to appeal to the younger audience. Even established sports writers found themselves impressed with his broadcast performance.

One phrase in particular that caught the attention of fans was a breakdown that Burleson gave about an offense moving down the field. He described an offensive drive in the middle of the field like homework and the red zone as a test, perfectly describing that aspect of football to younger sports fans.

Numerous sports personalities praised Burleson throughout the early part of the game and hoped to hear more of him in the second half.

Fans lauded the rest of the broadcast team on Nickelodeon as well. Noah Eagle, son of CBS broadcaster Ian Eagle, handled the play-by-play responsibilities and did an incredible job managing the unique booth.

Of course, Nickelodeon added a personal flair to the game as well. Other features included the “Slime Zone” when teams scored touchdowns and unique graphics throughout the Saints-Bears contest. Time will tell if the Nickelodeon broadcast does well, but as of right now, fans seem to love what they’ve seen.

If you need a change of pace or just want to have some fun, tune-in to Nickelodeon to watch Saints vs. Bears.


