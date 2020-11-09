Drew Brees had a pretty great remark about Tom Brady’s performance on Sunday night.

The New Orleans Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Saints crushed the Bucs, 38-3, in a game that was never close. The 35-point margin of defeat is the worst of Brady’s career. This is also the first season in which he’s been swept by a divisional opponent, as New Orleans beat Tampa Bay in Week 1.

It was a surprising performance from Brady and the Bucs’ offense. Tampa Bay was missing a key starter on the offensive line, but the Bucs had everyone else on offense. Antonio Brown made his debut at wide receiver and Chris Godwin was healthy enough to play.

A lot was made about Brady’s lack of “weapons” during his final years in New England. Brees seemed to hint at that with a postgame comment.

“I don’t know, because he had all of his weapons on the field too,” Brees said with a smile when asked what happened to Brady on Sunday night.

Well played, Drew.

Barring a postseason matchup – which remains a possibility – this might have been the final Brees vs. Brady game. That’s quite a way to go out if you’re Brees.