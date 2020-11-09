The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Fans Loving What Drew Brees Said About Tom Brady Last Night

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday night.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks to pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Drew Brees had a pretty great remark about Tom Brady’s performance on Sunday night.

The New Orleans Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Saints crushed the Bucs, 38-3, in a game that was never close. The 35-point margin of defeat is the worst of Brady’s career. This is also the first season in which he’s been swept by a divisional opponent, as New Orleans beat Tampa Bay in Week 1.

It was a surprising performance from Brady and the Bucs’ offense. Tampa Bay was missing a key starter on the offensive line, but the Bucs had everyone else on offense. Antonio Brown made his debut at wide receiver and Chris Godwin was healthy enough to play.

A lot was made about Brady’s lack of “weapons” during his final years in New England. Brees seemed to hint at that with a postgame comment.

“I don’t know, because he had all of his weapons on the field too,” Brees said with a smile when asked what happened to Brady on Sunday night.

Well played, Drew.

Barring a postseason matchup – which remains a possibility – this might have been the final Brees vs. Brady game. That’s quite a way to go out if you’re Brees.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.