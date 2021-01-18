Fans Are Loving Postgame Video Of Tom Brady, Drew Brees

Two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history met for what is likely the final time on Sunday evening.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, 30-20, in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

While Brady reportedly plans on playing in 2021, Brees is expected to retire. Brady and Co. are off to the NFC Championship Game, while Brees is likely calling it a career.

Brees spent some time on the field with his wife and kids after the game ended. He was joined on the field by Brady, who shared a special moment with the Brees family.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer captured the cool scene at the Superdome.

“As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids,” Palmer tweeted.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

Brees has yet to officially announce his plans for next season, but he’s expected to retire.

“I’m gonna give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year and make a decision,” Brees told reporters.