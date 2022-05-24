Michael Thomas In The Building This Week: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The 2021 season was one to forget for Michael Thomas, who missed all 17 games for the New Orleans Saints due to an ankle injury. Fortunately, it sounds like he's making progress in his recovery.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Thomas is back in the building for OTAs this week.

It's unclear how much work Thomas will get in this week, but the fact that he's back in New Orleans is a great sign.

As you'd expect, Saints fans are very happy to hear that Thomas is with the rest of the team of the OTAs.

"This is huge not trying to make nothing out of something but this huge being that 4 months ago most didn’t even know here him and the team stood," one fan tweeted.

"Comeback and revenge season on the way," another fan wrote.

The Saints' offense certainly missed having Thomas on the field last season.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show earlier this month, Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked about Thomas' recovery process.

"We feel good about what Mike has done in the rehab process," Allen said of Thomas. "There's still a few hurdles that we've got to climb, with any of our guys that had any injuries they're trying to get back from."

With Thomas back in the fold, the Saints should feel much better about their receiving corps.