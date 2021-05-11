Father Of Notable Saints Fan Receives Prison Sentence

Jordy Robertson, the father of New Orleans Saints fan Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, has finally received a verdict regarding his legal case. On Tuesday, he was dealt an eight-year federal prison sentence.

Robertson was accused of taking the money from his “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” foundation and placing it into his own pockets. The foundation was made to help out his son Jarrius, who was dealing with a rare disease called biliary artesia. The illness has limited his growth and caused him to undergo multiple liver transplants.

Back in 2015, Jarrius gained a lot of popularity due to his relationship with the Saints. At one point, the team visited him to raise awareness about organ donations.

Though he’s technically at the center of this story, Jarrius has never ben accused of any wrongdoings.

Jordy, meanwhile, reportedly kept about $70,000 in gifts from Saints owner Gayle Benson, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Ochsner Medical Center. He was ultimately charged with drug trafficking and wire fraud offenses.

BREAKING: Jordy Robertson, father of @Saints super fan JJ, sentenced to 8 years in jail for bilking money from his son’s charity – and on drug convictions. More @wdsu — Travers Mackel (@TraversWDSU) May 11, 2021

Jarrius released a statement about the case and his father’s guilty plea.

“I love my daddy but I know there are a lot of good people that have been hurt by his actions,” Jarrius said, via NOLA.com. “All I ever wanted to do was make everyone aware of the need for organ donation so that it might help others in need.”

This is obviously an unfortunate ending to what started out as an uplifting story.