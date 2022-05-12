The Saints' First 4 Regular Season Games Have Leaked

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The NFL schedule won't be officially released until Thursday night, but it didn't take long for some of the New Orleans Saints' games to leak.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints will start the 2022 season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

After the Saints battle the Falcons on the road, they'll host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. That should be a thrilling matchup since these two sides don't exactly like each other.

In Week 3, the Saints will travel to Carolina to square off with the Panthers. It's a bit odd that New Orleans will kick off its season with three division games in a row. On the other hand, it's a golden opportunity to jump out to a lead in the NFC South standings.

As for the Saints' fourth game of the season, they'll go across the pond to face the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Even though New Orleans will be in London for its Week 4 matchup, it will reportedly not have a bye week until December.

The Saints won't enter this season as the favorites in the NFC South. That title currently belongs to the Buccaneers.

Make no mistake though, New Orleans has more than enough talent to be a playoff team in the NFC.