Football Fans Are Freaking Out After Latest Video Of Drew Brees Surfaces

The league-wide expectation is that Drew Brees will retire this offseason. However, it’s been over a month since his last game and he hasn’t made an official announcement yet.

Brees showed serious limitations when it came to throwing the ball downfield this past season. That being said, he still completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

After shattering several NFL records and leading the New Orleans Saints to their only Super Bowl, there isn’t much left for Brees to accomplish. Let’s also not forget he already has a gig lined up with NBC, so retiring this offseason would make a ton of sense.

Until an official announcement is made, though, Saints fans will continue to speculate about Brees’ future. Even though most fans still believe he’s going to retire, the latest video of him is interesting to say the least.

Fitness trainer Todd Durkin posted a video of Brees pushing a weighted sled on Instagram. The video included the following caption: “Not sure WHY he’s so cra-cra today but something must be brewing.”

Check it out:

Brees is staying fit pic.twitter.com/a90mPysazN — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 27, 2021

Durkin’s “something must be brewing” comment has some NFL fans believing that Brees will return for another season.

At this point, we’re all just going to have to wait and see what Brees decides to do. The fact that he’s still working out at a high level doesn’t mean he’s returning to the gridiron.

Brees has been competing with the best of the best for the past two decades. It could take a while before he turns that competitive switch off, if he ever does.