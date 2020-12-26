Football Fans Weren’t Happy With Sean Payton’s Taysom Hill Decision

It’s hard to criticize a coach who put together a game plan that resulted in 52 points on offense, but Sean Payton did have NFL fans baffled by a decision he made in the fourth quarter with history on the line.

Alvin Kamara ran through the Minnesota Vikings’ defense with ease on Christmas Day, as he ultimately tied a record for most rushing touchdowns in a game. However, there was a point in the game where people were unsure if he’d pull it off.

With four minutes remaining in the game, Payton put Taysom Hill in the game for a designed quarterback run from the goal line. The versatile quarterback easily scored on that play, but fans were upset that Kamara wasn’t in there to get his sixth touchdown of the game.

Fortunately for Kamara, he had a chance to tie the NFL record with a little under two minutes left in the game. He didn’t squander that opportunity, as the Pro Bowl tailback muscled his way into the end zone.

That being said, NFL fans made it known they weren’t a fan of Payton letting Hill get the extra touchdown over Kamara.

Can't believe Taysom Hill played Grinch for Alvin Kamara. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 26, 2020

Of course Tayson Hill is the one to ruin all the fun and steal Alvin Kamara’s 6th touchdown — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) December 26, 2020

seeing taysom hill steal Alvin Kamara's 6th touchdown … pic.twitter.com/dTLF9fVMNT — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) December 26, 2020

Who knows what would’ve happen if Payton let Kamara get that extra scoring opportunity over Hill in the fourth quarter. Perhaps he’d be all alone in the record books.

After the game was over, Kamara made sure to credit his offensive line and wide receivers for opening up holes in the run game. He could’ve bragged about his performance if he wanted to, but the $75 million man chose the humble route.

“It’s crazy. The O-line did a great job; I really didn’t have to do too much. And the receivers did a great job setting the edge and coming across and doing the dirty work,” Kamara said.

Kamara’s record-setting performance should all but cement his spot on the All-Pro team this season.