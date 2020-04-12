The Spun

Former Buckeyes Star ‘Glad’ He Fell In The NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 28: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints leaves the field following an injury during the second half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL Draft is coming up, and it’s bringing back fond memories for many players who heard their names called on Draft Day.

Former Buckeyes star Marshon Lattimore took to Twitter today in response to a Saints fan who was thankful that the team drafted him No. 11 overall in 2017. Lattimore responded to the fan saying, “Glad I did fall to 11th.”

It’s not hard to see why. Lattimore has had the privilege of being arguably the top defender on one of the NFC’s best teams.

In three NFL seasons, Lattimore has emerged as one of the best young corners in the NFL. He has made it to two Pro Bowls and been to the playoffs all three times.

There were certainly far worse teams that could have taken a chance on the former Buckeyes star in the draft that year.

Of the 10 teams that drafted in front of New Orleans that year, only the Chiefs – who took Patrick Mahomes No. 10 overall – have been to the playoffs as many times as the Saints.

Lattimore is now heading into his fourth NFL season and will in all likelihood become one of the highest paid cornerbacks in the league very soon.

Not a bad deal for one of the best corners Ohio State has produced in recent memory.

