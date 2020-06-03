Former NFL All-Pro Has Telling Comment On QB Drew Brees

The NFL world continues to react to the national anthem comments made by New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees today.

Brees, in an interview with Yahoo!, said he would never agree with someone “disrespecting” the flag during the national anthem before a game.

The Saints quarterback later clarified his comments to ESPN.

“I love and respect my teammates, and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice,” Brees said. “I also stand with my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis.”

Brees has been ripped by everyone from LeBron James to Doug Baldwin to a United States Marine.

TJ Ward, a two-time All-Pro defensive back who played in the NFL from 2010-17, had a telling comment on Brees on Wednesday night.

“If you think kneeling divided a locker room,” Ward said, “wait to you see how Brees’ comment effects the Saints locker room. Sheesh! What a lack of empathy for your fellow teammates and so called “brothers.” He really practiced that too. Smh.”

If you think kneeling divided a locker room. Wait to you see how Brees’ comment effects the Saints locker room. Sheesh! What a lack of empathy for your fellow teammates and so called “brothers”. He really practiced that too. Smh — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) June 3, 2020

It will be very interesting to see how Brees follows all of this up. His teammates clearly are not fans of his comments, either.

The Saints are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sept. 13 against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.