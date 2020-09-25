The New Orleans Saints had unfortunate news to share this Friday morning, as former defensive lineman Derland Moore has passed away at 68 years old.

Moore began his football career at the University of Oklahoma as a walk-on. He was so impressive for the Sooners that he ended up going in the second round of the 1973 NFL Draft, making him the highest selected college walk-on at the time.

It didn’t take very long for Moore to become an impact player for the Saints, as he gave the franchise over a decade’s worth of production. His best season came in 1983, when he had six sacks and earned Pro Bowl honors.

When the Saints celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2016, Moore was named one of the franchise’s 50 greatest players. That achievement was Moore’s favorite from his illustrious career.

“It was damn nice to be selected on the 50th team in New Orleans as the best of the best,” Moore said. “That was a damn nice feeling. There are some good guys involved in that. John Hill was part of that, he passed away a year ago. John and I actually lived together for three years, so we were close friends. To be a part of it with him and Archie Manning, Stan Brock, Tommy Myers, Rickey Jackson and the rest of those guys was special.”

New Orleans Saints legend Derland Moore dies at 68 Story: https://t.co/coJdPpJwgk pic.twitter.com/xpJoADqZtv — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 25, 2020

Shortly after calling it a career, Moore was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame. His legacy on the gridiron will not be forgotten.

Our thoughts are with the Moore family during this time.