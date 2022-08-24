Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Junior Galette sued the NFL, NFL Players Association, Roger Goodell and several teams.

In a 21-page lawsuit, Galette claims he has been blackballed "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS" because he spoke out about alleged racial discrimination committed against him.

The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders are included in this lawsuit.

Galette claims he was set to sign a deal with the Rams for the veteran minimum. However, a sudden "change of plans" prevented him from joining their roster.

Rams head coach Sean McVay allegedly told Galette, "I can’t wait for you to get here you already know most of the guys we are all fired up."

Galette is seeking $300 million in damages.

The NFL has not yet commented on Galette's lawsuit.

In six seasons, Galette had 148 combined tackles, 77 quarterback hits, 34.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Galette has not played for an NFL team since the 2017 season.