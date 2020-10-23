Friday Injury Update For Saints WR Michael Thomas

Just a few days ago it looked as though New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas would finally return to the field in Week 7. But after suffering an injury in practice this week, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

On Friday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Thomas tweaked his hamstring at Wednesday’s Saints practice. As a result, he is now considered a long shot to play against the Carolina Panthers this weekend. He did not participate in practice with the team on Thursday.

Thomas has missed the last month and change with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1. He appeared on track to play in Week 5 against the Chargers, but was scratched before the game due to a disciplinary issue.

With this latest setback, it’s hard to tell when he might be ready to return to the field. Hamstring injuries can be very tricky – especially for wide receivers.

From @GMFB: #Saints WR Michael Thomas tweaked his hamstring right at the start of practice on Wednesday, making him a long-shot to play Sunday. Another setback for New Orleans' star. pic.twitter.com/9QXCDcuEU0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2020

The four games Michael Thomas has missed this season are more than his first four NFL seasons combined. In that span he’s established himself as arguably the best, making three Pro Bowl and two First-Team All-Pro selections.

In 2019, Thomas made history by breaking the NFL single-season receptions record with 149. It was the second year in a row that he led the league in receptions.

It’s no surprise that the Saints have enjoyed some incredible seasons when Thomas has thrived on the field.

Fortunately, the Saints are 3-2 and only one game back from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they play in Week 9. They’re doing alright without Thomas, but would definitely want him back for that one.

Will Michael Thomas be able to make an impact for the New Orleans Saints this season?

