Full Details Have Emerged From Tyrann Mathieu's Contract

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after breaking up a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints made a huge splash last week, signing All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu to a three-year deal.

On Tuesday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk outlined Mathieu's contract with the Saints. It's essentially a three-year, $27 million deal, with $18 million of it being fully guaranteed at signing.

So, how does this contract reach the total $33 million value that was initially reported? There are incentives that allow him to earn an extra $2 million per season.

Mathieu's incentives include participating in 80 percent of the defensive snaps with a playoff win or first-round bye, participating in 80 percent of the defensive snaps with two playoff wins, participating in 80 percent of the defensive snaps with three playoff wins, and earning first-or-second-team All-Pro.

Not only will Mathieu make an impact in the Saints' secondary, he's expected to help out the community in New Orleans.

"I’m just grateful to be here, to have this opportunity and to be able to get into the community and really inspire these kids to be better, and give them some hope,” Mathieu said, via NOLA.com. “That’s what it’s, ultimately, all about.”

Mathieu should be the vocal leader in a secondary that lost Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams this offseason.