Graphic Photo Shows Saints Player's Amputated Finger

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport showed up to training camp with 9.25 fingers.

Davenport showed up to practice this Thursday with most of his left pinky gone.

The Saints defensive lineman had most of his left pinky amputated during the offseason.

Warning: the following image may be deemed disturbing to some viewers.

"For those who are curious, here is a shot of Marcus Davenport’s hand from practice today. He had his left pinky partially amputated this off-season," said Luke Johnson.

ESPN's Mike Triplett has more on why Davenport had to get the amputation in the first place:

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport had the top portion of his left pinkie finger amputated this offseason after breaking a plate from a previous surgery and experiencing an infection. Davenport, who also had surgery on his right shoulder in January, is hoping to be healthy by training camp. But the finger issue threw an unexpected wrench into his timetable.

Davenport is one tough player.

The Saints begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Atlanta Falcons.