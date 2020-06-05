Hall Of Fame QB Comments On Drew Brees’ Apology

Drew Brees upset plenty of football fans and players with his comments earlier this week on the national anthem. In an effort to make things right, the 41-year-old quarterback issued not one but two apologies.

Plenty of prominent figures in the NFL have shared their thoughts on Brees over the past 24 hours. There are players ready to forgive Brees, meanwhile there are others that don’t think his apology is sincere.

On Thursday, Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon spoke to TMZ about this particular issue. Moon stated multiple times that he believes Brees is a good person, yet he also feels he completely missed the mark here. As for how Brees can take that next step in the right direction, Moon wants to see him help the black community.

“I don’t know if the apology is going to be enough, but at least it’s a start,” Moon told TMZ. “I think Drew Brees has to maybe now get out there and try and do some things physically to show that he’s putting his money where his mouth is and maybe get on camera to talk about those things so people can look him in the face, look him in the eye, and see if he’s sincere or not.”

Moon offered his advice to Brees – if he wants it. Clearly, the two legendary quarterbacks have a preexisting relationship.

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints held a meeting to discuss Brees’ comments. It sounds like the team is confident that he’ll find a way to rectify this situation.

Brees has done so many incredible things on and off the field. But now, it’s time to see if he can hear out his teammates and take that next step toward fighting social injustice.

[TMZ]