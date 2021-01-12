This past Sunday, the Wild Card matchup between the Bears and Saints was available on CBS and Nickelodeon. The latter, however, featured slime graphics and comic-themed visuals to appeal to a younger audience.

It was certainly a leap of faith by the NFL to pursue this broadcast, but it appears that risk paid off.

CBS is reporting that over 30 million viewers tuned in for the Bears-Saints game. Over 28 million of those viewers watched the standard broadcast on CBS, meanwhile over 2 million people checked out the Nickelodeon edition.

According to Richard Deitsch of SportsNet, the number drawn in for the Nickelodeon broadcast exceeded the NFL’s expectations. It’s also the most-viewed show on Nickelodeon in nearly four years, which is obviously a great sign for the network.

CBS says the Saints-Bears drew 30.653 million viewers on Sunday (28.592M on CBS; 2.061M on Nickelodeon). That Nickelodeon number exceeds what I believe those execs expected. It is the most-viewed show on Nickelodeon in nearly four years. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 12, 2021

There were several factors that made this an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

For starters, the broadcast team of Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green was excellent. It was also sweet to see fans have the chance to vote for the Nickelodeon Valuable Player. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was the first ever recipient for that award.

The cherry on top for the Nickelodeon broadcast was the fact that Sean Payton had slime dumped on him after the win. However, he may have ruined his Jordans in the process.

Hopefully we’ll see more NFL games on Nickelodeon in the future.