Here’s How Many People Watched The Playoff Game On Nickelodeon

Several Saints players tackle Bears player Cole Kmet.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 10: Cole Kmet #85 of the Chicago Bears is tackled by Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

This past Sunday, the Wild Card matchup between the Bears and Saints was available on CBS and Nickelodeon. The latter, however, featured slime graphics and comic-themed visuals to appeal to a younger audience.

It was certainly a leap of faith by the NFL to pursue this broadcast, but it appears that risk paid off.

CBS is reporting that over 30 million viewers tuned in for the Bears-Saints game. Over 28 million of those viewers watched the standard broadcast on CBS, meanwhile over 2 million people checked out the Nickelodeon edition.

According to Richard Deitsch of SportsNet, the number drawn in for the Nickelodeon broadcast exceeded the NFL’s expectations. It’s also the most-viewed show on Nickelodeon in nearly four years, which is obviously a great sign for the network.

There were several factors that made this an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

For starters, the broadcast team of Nate Burleson, Noah Eagle and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green was excellent. It was also sweet to see fans have the chance to vote for the Nickelodeon Valuable Player. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was the first ever recipient for that award.

The cherry on top for the Nickelodeon broadcast was the fact that Sean Payton had slime dumped on him after the win. However, he may have ruined his Jordans in the process.

Hopefully we’ll see more NFL games on Nickelodeon in the future.


