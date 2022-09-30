Here's Who Will "Likely" Be Saints Starting Quarterback vs. Vikings

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts during a game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints won't just be sporting new helmets this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, they'll probably be starting a different quarterback.

On Friday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced that Jameis Winston is doubtful for Week 4. He has missed every practice session this week.

Since the Saints have Winston listed as doubtful, Andy Dalton is in line to start.

"I think it's doubtful that Jameis plays in the game, and so our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go," Allen said. "We'll see how things go overnight, but Andy will be ready to go if that's the direction that we go."

Dalton signed a one-year contract with the Saints earlier this year. He's considered a top-tier backup.

Dalton spoke to reporters this Friday. He made it clear that he'll be ready to start against the Vikings this weekend.

"With whatever happens, I know I'll be ready when my number is called," Dalton said.

Dalton started in six games for the Chicago Bears last season. The veteran signal-caller had 1,515 passing yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

If the Saints start Dalton on Sunday, their offense will most likely look a bit different. That might not be a bad thing considering how the past two games have played out.