Drew Brees hasn’t made any type of announcement this Thursday, but the future Hall of Famer is trending on Twitter this afternoon.

Earlier today, it was reported that Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means rookie quarterback Ian Book is on track to start against the Dolphins on Monday night.

With the Saints’ quarterback room pretty much decimated at this point, the NFL world is wondering if Brees will return to his old team for one game only.

NFL Network’s Kay Adams would be on board with this idea, tweeting “But what if the Saints called their ole pal, Drew Brees?”

But what if the @Saints called their ole pal, Drew Brees?💡 👀 — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) December 23, 2021

It’s highly unlikely that Brees will return to the Saints on short notice, but it would be really interesting to see how he would fare after sitting out for several months.

At this point in his life, Brees is most likely content working for NBC Sports. He proved that he’s a sharp analyst last Sunday by predicting a Saints’ upset win over the Buccaneers.

Assuming that Brees doesn’t miraculously return to the Saints for Monday night’s game, Book will start at quarterback.

Book hasn’t started in an NFL game yet, but Sean Payton has expressed confidence in the rookie in the past.