Ian Book Has Honest Admission On Being Named Saints’ Starting QB

The Saints will have a new starter at quarterback for Monday night’s matchup against the Dolphins. Since the team has placed Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ian Book will get to make his first NFL start.

Book, who was a star at Notre Dame, was selected by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft

On Friday afternoon, Book spoke to reporters about the Saints’ quarterback situation. When asked how he found out that he would be the team’s starter for Week 16, he said “I can count, so I knew I was the last one.”

Although the Saints are going to be shorthanded due to COVID-19, Book won’t make any excuses if the Saints have a poor performance.

“There are a million excuses and we aren’t going to use any of them,” Book said.

Saints head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on Book following this Friday’s practice session.

“He’s doing well,” Payton told reporters. “I thought today he threw the ball well.”

Payton added that Book is excited about the opportunity in front of him.

The NFL world will get to see what Book can do as the Saints’ starting quarterback on Monday night.