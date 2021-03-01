NFL Insider Shares The Latest On Drew Brees’ Decision

Drew Brees was expected to ride off into the sunset after the 2020 NFL season came to a close. As March begins, the legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback has yet to make an official announcement, leading fans to question if the 42-year-old really is willing to hang it up.

Brees stirred up even more speculation after a video surfaced earlier this week of him going through a vigorous workout. He still looks to be in fairly good shape and put up competent numbers last year despite being unable to consistently throw down the field.

Nonetheless, Ian Rapoport doesn’t want Saints fans to be fooled. Even though there’s been no official decision, the NFL insider fully expects Brees to retire this offseason.

“I have not gotten any sense at all that Drew Brees is doing anything but retiring,” Rapoport said on Monday in an appearance on NFL Network. “Remember he reduced his salary to about a million dollars just for cap reasons to give the Saints a little more space. He’s not playing for a million dollars in 2021. In fact, I would not expect him to play anywhere, at all, in 2021 except for maybe the TV booth, which is coming.”

From NFL Now: While #Saints QB Drew Brees comes to grips with his looming retirement, worth noting that regardless of when he makes his announcement, Brees would go on the reserve/retired list after June 1 for cap reasons. pic.twitter.com/zE7ae3oEn0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

Brees does have a guaranteed gig at NBC as an analyst, which gives him an opportunity to stay around the game for the foreseeable future. After his illustrious career as a player, the 42-year-old is anticipated to be a natural fit in the broadcast booth.

As for a timeline for an announcement., Rapoport claims that Brees is content to bide his time and reflect on his decision for a little while longer.

“My understanding of the situation is that he wants to do it when he is ready to deal with it and admit to it,” Rapoport continued. “That’s probably the best way to say it. He’s played football his entire life. He’s always been a football player. It’s hard for someone to come to grips with the fact that they’re retiring. He just wants to make sure, when he’s announcing it that he’s fully at peace with it.”

“He is not going to play quarterback for the Saints next year.”

Well, there you have it. Brees’ playing days are almost definitely over. It’s just a matter of time before he officially makes the announcement and receives a well-deserved send-off.