Ian Rapoport Names Most ‘Surprising’ Pick Of The First Round

On Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins kicked off the first round of the 2020 NFL draft the way everyone thought they would.

The Bengals selected former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick. The Redskins wasted no time making their selection after that, picking former Ohio State star pass rusher Chase Young.

While most of the first round went as planned, there were a few surprising picks made. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport named his most surprising pick of the first round – Cesar Ruiz.

The New Orleans Saints selected the former Michigan star with the No. 24 overall pick. Ruiz is a versatile offensive lineman who can play center and both guard positions.

Draft notes post-Rd 1:

— #Packers were adamant about trading up for Jordan Love, amid rumors the #Colts would call. Indy never did.

— Several teams — #Cowboys, #Vikings, #Browns — had players fall to them they almost never mocked.

— OL Cesar Ruiz to #Saints was most surprising. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

Ruiz can immediately plug in on a stout offensive line head coach Sean Payton and company built in New Orleans.

Another notable pick came in the latter stages of the first round when the Green Bay Packers traded up for a quarterback.

Green Bay traded up from No. 30 to No. 26 with the Miami Dolphins in order to select former Utah State standout Jordan Love.

Aaron Rodgers can’t be happy with the decision, especially considering the Packers have never taken a wide receiver in the first round since he’s been there.